Welt am Sonntag – Liverpool now ‘set’ to move to complete £33.4m+ star’s dream move

Liverpool have scored 13 goals in the Premier League thus far and majority of them have been netted by Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Their main strikers, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, have only found the net on 3 occasions. The Portuguese has 2 goals in 6 starts and the Uruguayan has 1 goal in a single start.

Both Jota and Nunez have been inconsistent in front of goal and the South American is even linked with a move away from Anfield.

Salah has been our top scorer over the years and the Egyptian will be out of contract next year. If he leaves, a top signing must be made to replace him. Moreover, Liverpool need a clinical goal-scorer to take the attack to the next level, and reports in Germany indicate they want to hire the services of Salah’s compatriot, Omar Marmoush.

Last week, Bild reported that the African forward, who can effectively play in the CF, SS and wide positions, dreams of signing for a club Liverpool.

More recently, as per yesterday’s version of Welt am Sonntag (news image provided below) ‘international heavyweights’ have their sights on Marmoush and Liverpool (the only club named) are ‘set’ to move to sign the Frankfurt star.

The German media outlet have mentioned that the market value of the 25-year-old has considerably increased due to his top form in recent weeks and offers of over £33.4million are now ‘considered possible’.

Marmoush has mainly featured in the No.9 role for the Bundesliga club and this term, he is leading the goalscoring chart with 8 goals in 6 appearances. Yesterday, the former Wolfsburg man netted a brace against league leaders, Bayern Munich, in a contest that ended 3-3.

However, for Egypt, he has mostly played in the left wing position and only has 6 goals to his name in 32 appearances.

