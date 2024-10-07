Done – Liverpool agree terms with £60million player

Liverpool have started the new campaign brilliantly under new manager, Arne Slot, this season. They are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with 18 points from seven games.

Moreover, the Reds have won the first two games in the Champions League this term and reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating West Ham United last month.

Slot has achieved this feat without making many new acquisitions in the summer and this suggests how strong the Merseysiders’ squad already is.

So, the Anfield side are focusing on tying their key stars down to a new contract. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final years of their respective contracts but The Times state that talks have thus far reached an impasse with the trio.

However, Liverpool have managed to get one deal over the line by officially agreeing a long term contract with young center half, Jarell Quansah.

In the summer, Liverpool were willing to sign £75m-rated Anthony Gordon and Newcastle United asked for £60m-rated Quansah in a part-exchange deal to let their star man leave (The Athletic). In response, Arne Slot’s side made it clear that the young defender was ‘simply not for sale’.

Quansah deserves a pay rise

Quansah started the opening Premier League game for Liverpool this season but following a below-average display in the first half against Ipswich Town, he was substituted for Konate at the interval.

Since then, the 21-year-old center back has only warmed the bench in the league and CL and made only one appearance in the Carabao Cup. Still, the Merseysiders rate him extremely highly, which is why they have secured his renewal.

He was taking home a very low salary of £15,000-a-week and having established himself as a key first-team player for the Reds, the youngster surely deserves a salary hike. What do you think?