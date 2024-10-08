El Mundo – Club plan cheap ‘best’ signing of £58million Liverpool star

Real Madrid took on Villarreal in La Liga last weekend in a game which Los Blancos won 2-0. However, the biggest talking point from the game was Euro winner Dani Carvajal lying on the floor yelping in pain after tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

One of the best right-backs in the world, Carvajal is set to miss out on a year of football action and Real Madrid now find themselves without a natural right-back. Lucas Vasquez can do a good job there but he isn’t as good as Carvajal is.

Real Madrid have long been interested in signing Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer as their succession plan to Dani Carvajal.

The Spaniard’s injury however could accelerate the La Liga club’s pursuit of the £58m English right-back.

As per today’s version of El Mundo [image attached at the end], Real Madrid view Trent as a cheap and ‘best’ option to try and sign in the winter transfer window to help them reinforce the squad. With his contract expiring next summer, he could be available for a bargain price.

Of course, Liverpool could choose not to sell one of their most important players mid-season and that would mean Real Madrid will have to wait until June to make the deal happen. The flip side is that the Reds run the risk of losing him for nothing.

La Voz De Galicia have a contradicting take on the situation. This report claims that a winter move for Trent Alexander-Arnold is viewed as impossible for Real Madrid and the plan still remains for the player to run down his contract and sign for them on a free transfer.

Trent is a Liverpool boy through and through but his reluctance to sign a new contract is making fans worried with every passing day.

If the Englishman leaves, it will be a huge blow for the Reds and let’s wait and see how his future pans out.