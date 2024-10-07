Report – Liverpool £50m offer could be accepted after drop in valuation

After joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig last summer, Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed a stellar start to his life in the Premier League.

However, he couldn’t replicate the same performance in the second half of last campaign and was highly inconsistent.

Now, he has been the primary option to deploy in the No.10 role under new manager, Arne Slot. Unfortunately, his attacking output hasn’t been impressive and the Hungarian only has one assist in seven league appearances thus far this term.

It has been reported that Liverpool have started looking at options to replace the former RB Leipzig man with Crystal Palace ace, Eberechi Eze, high on their wish-list.

Now, Football Insider states that the Reds are interested in Eze but the Eagles aren’t willing to let their star man leave in January so a summer move would be more realistic.

The 26-year-old has a £68m release clause in his current deal and the clause will become active next summer. However, the player will enter the final two-years of his current contract at the end of this season hence Liverpool are looking to hire after drop in valuation.

FI claim Palace could accept a fee of at least £50m if the Mersysiders submit a formal proposal worth around that figure next year. Liverpool will have to battle out with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to lure Eze to Anfield.

The Crystal Palace star performed excellently in the Premier League last season, guiding his side to finish in mid-table. Following that, he was selected to play for England an the European Championships.

This term, he has started slowly, scoring only one goal in seven Premier League appearances and Palace find themselves in the relegation zone.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £50m to sign Eze next summer?