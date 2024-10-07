Report – Liverpool prepare shock offer to sign £26.6million attacker

Liverpool are a side deeply enriched in values. The club as a whole are run on a set of principles and there is a reason the crowd at Anfield is considered knowledgeable.

These values and culture are paramount in why the club attracts so many fans from all around the world.

There is one moment that best defines what Anfield stands for. In arguably a game against their biggest rivals alongside Everton, against Manchester United, the entire Liverpool crowd gave a rousing ovation to Red Devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of the game in a way of showing sympathy after the Portuguese superstar suffered a personal tragedy.

Such moments strewn all across history make the transfer links with one particular player, as per Spanish source, all the more puzzling. Liverpool are preparing a shock offer to sign Olympique Marseille attacker, Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was once touted to be the poster boy of football at Old Trafford but has since been on loan at Getafe before being shipped out to OM for around £26.6m back in the summer. He has since hit the ground running, with five goals and one assist in seven league starts.

Should Liverpool sign Mason Greenwood?

Football extends beyond the realms of just talent and it’s not Greenwood’s on-pitch abilities that make this a bewildering transfer. For starters, he is an ex-Manchester United player and that is not a road that Liverpool might want to go down.

Beyond this, however, the English player has been marred by a controversy that, despite being acquitted, is set to follow him for the rest of his life. The 23-year-old was charged with assault, and coercive control allegations.

Greenwood did not necessarily win the battle against these allegations but saw his charges dropped on the account of ‘withdrawal of key witness’. He might not be guilty by law but the entire situation doesn’t exactly scream innocent either.

Regardless, we are not here to make conclusions. There is a reason Manchester United decided to let Mason Greenwood go and it is perhaps the same reason why Liverpool must not even bat an eyelid towards a potential transfer.

Reiterating a line we used before, ‘there are things that are more important than just talent’ and that is all we are going to say.