Fee Lowered – Liverpool have to agree £25m fee to sign £42m star

Liverpool are no stranger to an Egyptian playing for them in attack and tearing apart opposition defenses at will, scoring goals and chipping in with assists.

For the better part of a decade now, Mohamed Salah has made sure the fans get used to it.

Now, it could be the turn of the next Egyptian attacker to play for Liverpool and look to repeat the conquests of arguably his nation’s greatest player of all time. We are talking about Omar Marmoush who plays his football for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Initially, in Germany, it was being reported that Frankfurt valued the 25-year-old attacker at around £42m and that he would be willing to continue his career at Anfield. However, now, as per Caught Offside, Frankfurt are willing to accept around £25m to part ways with him.

The report adds that Liverpool are not alone in their interest in the 25-year-old Bundesliga attacker as even Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in Marmoush and this could involve a PL bidding war.

Marmoush has taken a significant step forward in his game this season. The 25-year-old has nine goals and six assists from just nine games across all competitions so far this season, totalling 15 goal contributions.

With a contract that is set to expire only in 2027, Frankfurt still have a strong hold on his future and it comes as a surprise that they are willing to accept just £25m. Surely, the figure should be higher.

Regardless, signing Marmoush might not be a need for Liverpool, considering how well stacked they are in the forward areas but it isn’t a signing to be frowned about either.

At the right fee, he would be an excellent addition and let’s see how it goes.