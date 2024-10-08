Deal close – Liverpool to agree terms with  £71,000 a week “crucial player”

Liverpool are seemingly in conversation with a number of players over signing new contracts with the club but it is not the trio that fans are expecting news about.

Talks about the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are awfully quiet.

On the other hand, Liverpool are well on their way to agree contract terms with other key players of the squad, one such player is Ibrahima Konate. The French center-back has emerged as the first choice under Arne Slot and has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to his fitness.

The 25-year-old currently has a contract with Liverpool until 2026. With not long left, the Reds would have understandably wanted to avoid yet another situation like the aforementioned three players and tie him down to a new contract.

Multiple sources have covered the fact that Konate is very close to signing a new contract. The Times claim that a deal for the Frenchman is really close. Football Insider have claimed that Liverpool have opened talks with the 25-year-old.

The Independent claim that Konate is expected to extend his deal. Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the Frenchman is set to renew at Anfield. He said:

“Liverpool are advancing in talks over new deal also for Ibrahima Konate, another crucial player for the Liverpool project, really important center back”

Ibrahima Konate is one of the most talented center-backs in the world. In many ways, he goes criminally under the radar due to the presence of a dominating presence like Virgil van Dijk but the Frenchman is equally talented.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Konate. He is primed to take over from the Dutchman and emerge as the leader of the defense when the time comes.

However, he needs his body to hold up as injuries have been an issue throughout his time at Anfield. Let’s wait and see how it goes.