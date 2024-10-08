Report – £240,000 a week star ready to agree Liverpool deal

Liverpool have started working to tie their star players down to a new long-term contract and have agreed on fresh terms with Jarell Quansah.

However, the Merseysiders are currently at risk of losing Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold for nothing at the end of this season.

As things stand, all three of them can agree on a pre-contract deals with foreign clubs in January.

There is some positive news though, as per Football Insider, Van Dijk is ready to agree a new deal with Liverpool. He has expressed a desire to his close friends that he wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season and is keen on signing an extension with Arne Slot’s side.

The 19-time English champions are also determined to get the deal over the line and keep hold of the Netherlands international. The two parties are expected to open talks regarding a fresh term soon.

Liverpool must renew Van Dijk

Although Van Dijk has already turned 33, he has still been at the top of his game for Liverpool and has started the new campaign flawlessly. Under his leadership, the Reds have kept five clean-sheets and conceded only two goals in the Premier League thus far.

The 1st goal was against Nottingham Forest as Slot suffered his only defeat to date. Conor Bradley was at fault for the goal as he failed to stop Callum Hudson-Odoi and Konate failed to block the former Chelsea star’s shot.

The other goal that they conceded was against Wolves – where Konate made a mess from a simple situation.

Van Dijk, who currently earns around £240,000-a-week in salary at Anfield, was rock solid against Crystal Palace at the weekend and was named the player of the match. Hence, tying the veteran down to a new contract is essential. What do you think?