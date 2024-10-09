Liverpool intent on exchange deal to sign £66.6m star as Real prepare offer – Report

Liverpool have a major iceberg heading their way in the form of Real Madrid. The Spanish giants recently lost Dani Carvajal to an ACL injury which is set to see the Euros winner be out of football action for the better part of the next year.

This has put the spotlight on Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English full-back is set to see his contract with Liverpool expire in 2025 and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

News – Journalist – Liverpool have to “overpay” to secure signing of £90million star

Having graduated through the club’s academy, it would be a disappointment to see him leave.

As per MARCA, Real Madrid will wait until January to make an offer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a Bosman in the summer.

On the other hand, as per TDF, the Los Blancos are preparing a winter window offer and could bid around 25 million euros, to sign the 26-year-old.

Liverpool however, don’t just want to sell Trent and be done with it, they want to make the most of a sad situation, if it comes to that, and try and sign either Rodrygo or Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid in a swap deal.

Madrid rule out any potential approach for Rodrygo but would be willing to discuss an offer for Tchouameni. They consider the former untouchable. However, the Spanish giants might be willing to discuss a swap deal involving the £66.6m star.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing Tchouameni linked with Liverpool and this certainly won’t be the last time either.

The Frenchman was linked with a transfer to Anfield even before his Real Madrid move and the links haven’t stopped following him.

As bad as losing Trent will be, from many perspectives, if we can get Tchouameni out of this deal, it would serve as a relief for Liverpool. The priority however should remain retaining the 25-year-old and making him sign a new contract and let’s see how it plays out.