Liverpool will do this before submitting bid to sign £50m-£60m star

Michael Edwards is extremely essential to shaping Liverpool’s future and he has huge decisions to make. A number of the players at the club are either over the hill or close to reaching that stage and a transition is on the way.

Some of the club’s most important players like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are all over 30 and their replacements need to be identified.

News – Liverpool intent on exchange deal to sign £66.6m star as Real prepare offer – Report

Elsewhere, even the young superstars like Trent Alexander-Arnold do not have their futures sorted.

One player that Liverpool are interested in signing is Eberechi Eze. The versatile Crystal Palace Englishman can play both in attacking midfield and left wing. As per Football Insider, the Reds want him to step up his performances before making a bid for him.

He has not enjoyed the best of starts to the season but his performances have been reflective of Crystal Palace’s struggles as a whole. The club is still struggling to adapt to the exits of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen.

The 9-capped international is valued at around £50m-£60m and that is a significant investment for Liverpool. It is understandable that the club want to see him return to his top form before deciding on bidding for him and there is time for the 26-year-old to do that.

If Liverpool were signing Eberechi Eze, he would mostly be viewed as a replacement for Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian has not contributed in terms of numbers from the attacking midfield position and the Reds could do with an upgrade.

If Eze can step up his performances in the coming months, there is no reason why he won’t be able to earn a big money transfer. Let’s wait and see if Liverpool make an offer to sign him as the time goes on.