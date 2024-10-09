Liverpool in talks to sign £25m player, ‘top offer’ will get deal done – Journalist

Liverpool are in top form under Arne Slot, with the Dutch coach making his team click. So far, the Reds have lost just one game, an unusual 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Apart from this minor blip, the team has been a rock at the back and efficient going forward.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to agree terms with £71,000 a week “crucial player”

Having endured a relatively quiet transfer window back in the summer, the Merseysiders are looking forward to potential future transfer targets. One player that is on the lips of everyone out there including Liverpool is Omar Marmoush, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward.

Football fans have a thing for like-for-like replacements. More specifically, they have a thing for spotting similarities with the days gone by. With an incessant obsession for stats, there lies a Liverpool romantic who is struck by nostalgia when manifested by the idea of an Egyptian forward replacing Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Omar Marmoush has been putting up Salah-esque numbers in the Bundesliga this season. The 25-year-old has nine goals and six assists from just nine games across all competitions so far this season. He has taken his game to the next level.

Now, as per Patrick Berger, Liverpool are in talks to sign the £25m player. The Reds are holding internal discussions over a potential move for him but need to make a decision.

Frankfurt on their part are trying to extend Marmoush’s contract for another year and increase his salary accordingly. Of course, the club will know that they need to offer him a lucrative deal, considering his current form.

As per today’s version of Bild, a ‘top offer’ will get the deal done and the attacker is aware that.

It remains to be seen if Omar Marmoush sports a Liverpool jersey sometime in the future. It would be great to have the 25-year-old at Anfield. What do you think?