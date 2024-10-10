Liverpool now want La Liga defender, £25million offer would be accepted – Report

Liverpool completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window but the Georgian will officially join the Reds next season.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool want to sign another player from the Los Che in the form of Christian Mosquera.

The Merseysiders have been looking to reinforce the central defense for the past couple of years but last year Klopp, and this summer Slot, failed to lure anyone to improve the area.

Instead, experienced defender, Joel Matip, was allowed to leave for free, and inexperienced center half, Sepp van den Berg, was sold to Brentford.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan now want to hire the services of Christian Mosquera, who could leave Valencia soon.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Los Che want to improve the financial situation of the club and for that, they may end up selling the 20-year-old center back. The La Liga side would be tempted with an offer of around £25million i.e. the market value of the player.

Mosquera has so far featured for full 90 minutes in all the league games for Valencia, and helped them keep three clean sheets in the last four games.

The youngster was a part of the Spanish national squad that won the Gold Medal at the Olympics, but he only made a single appearance in France.

The Anfield side need to agree a new deal with Virgil van Dijk but must also plan for the future after the veteran. Hence, the focus is on the youth and they have already secured a new deal with Quansah.

Should Liverpool pay £25million to sign Christian Mosquera from Valencia?