Liverpool “prepared to” agree lucrative terms with £38million star – Journalist

Liverpool might have had an incredible start to the season but there is one thing that would be at the back of all their fans’ minds.

Three of the Reds’ superstars, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all see their contracts expire next summer.

Right now, Liverpool are closing in on the contract renewal of one player but unfortunately for the fans, it is not that of any of the above players.

The player in question here is French center-back Ibrahima Konate, who has emerged first-choice under Arne Slot.

As per reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are “prepared to” agree lucrative terms to extend the contract of Konate. As quoted in his Daily Briefing, here is what he said:

“He’s happy at Liverpool and Arne Slot is happy with him, so it’s looking positive, and Liverpool are prepared to offer him an important contract with an improved salary, which is obviously something Konate will look on in a positive way.”

Importance of Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool

Konate was often used by Jurgen Klopp back when he managed the club but the Frenchman was plagued by fitness issues which never saw him get a long run. His talent was obvious but injuries were preventing him from becoming the player that he can be.

Valued at around £38m, PSG were very interested in signing the Frenchman back in the summer and this new contract could be Liverpool’s way of warding off suitors. With the player’s contract expiring in 2026, now is the perfect opportunity.

The performances of Ibrahima Konate often go under the radar for Liverpool due to the presence of a dominating figure like Virgil van Dijk alongside him. The 25-year-old himself is very physically overpowering and an excellent defensive partner.

Without an iota of doubt, if the Les Bleus star can maintain his fitness, he is set to take over the mantle of the leader in defense sooner or later. The Frenchman is slowly yet surely building towards that and is on the course so far this season.

It is a great decision from the Reds to try and tie him down to a new contract. Let’s hope Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate reach an agreement soon and that he puts pen to paper on a new deal.