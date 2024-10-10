“Priority” – £192,000-a-week star wants to negotiate deal with Liverpool – Expert

Liverpool have made an incredible start to life under Arne Slot but also know deep down that their bigger challenges are yet to arrive.

With just one loss so far across all competitions, the Dutch coach has made a seamless transition to fill Jurgen Klopp’s shoes.

News – Liverpool will do this before submitting bid to sign £50m-£60m star

One player who continues to be a key part of Slot’s plans is Reds vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the 26-year-old Englishman finds himself at a crossroads when it comes to his future, with the player yet to sign a new contract.

Trent’s current deal with the club expires in 2025. With less than nine months to go on his contract, the Liverpool academy graduate will have to make a decision on whether to commit to his future at Anfield, especially amid interest from Real Madrid.

Now, as per reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, as quoted by Caught Offside, Trent’s priority remains negotiating with Liverpool despite Real Madrid interest.

“I keep getting a lot of questions on Alexander-Arnold in particular, and it remains the case that Real Madrid keep following the situation. Real Madrid are very well informed, but it’s still not advanced in terms of any negotiations, because the player’s priority is to discuss with Liverpool.”

These words from Romano will come as welcome news for Liverpool fans to know Trent still wants to prioritize discussing with the club. However, there is no certainty that these discussions would lead to any kind of agreement.

Trent currently earns around £192,000-a-week on his current contract at Anfield. Of course, the Reds are likely to offer a wage bump to the player to extend his contract. The Three Lions star will enter the prime years of his career and will want a huge salary.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about negotiating with Trent. Signing him to a new contract would be an excellent coup for the Reds and let’s wait and see how it goes.