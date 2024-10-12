Club plan move to sign £12.5m-£16.7m star willing to secure Liverpool exit – Report

Liverpool have had a very good start to the new season under Arne Slot with the Dutch coach managing to get his team to play an exciting brand of football.

With just one loss so far, the team is in prime form to challenge for the Premier League title.

News – Report – Liverpool now advance in talks to agree terms with £180,000 a week star

One player that Slot has transformed majorly this season, starting him in the base of midfield is Ryan Gravenberch. He has really impressed in the holding midfield role, with Liverpool not feeling the pinch of not having signed a #6 in the summer.

However, one player’s good fortune has turned into another’s misgivings. As per Inter Live, Serie A giants Inter Milan are very interested in securing the signature of Japanese midfielder, Endo from Liverpool.

The Asian star, who has hardly featured for Arne Slot this season and is willing to secure an exit from Anfield in the coming months, is valued at around £12.5m-£16.7m.

Should Liverpool allow Endo to leave?

Although Liverpool are not set to profit much from his exit, there is no doubt that getting him off their wage books would open up a spot for the Reds to bring in a defensive midfielder of their choice back into the mix in the January transfer window.

What Slot’s squad needs in midfield is a natural play-breaker. As good as Gravenberch has been in that role, he is not natural in playing like a Fabinho/Mascherano in midfield and Liverpool must look at such a profile that they can use, especially in big games.

Everything points to Wataru Endo not being a Liverpool player for much longer and if a decent offer arrives from Inter, then it would not be a surprise to see him leave.

His one season at the club was exceptional for most parts under Jurgen Klopp but it’s understandable that the Reds want to move in a different direction and let’s see how his future pans out.