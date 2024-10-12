Liverpool ready to agree terms with £220,000 a week player for this reason – Expert

Liverpool’s strong start to the season under Arne Slot has been built on a very strong defense. The Reds look unbreakable at the back with captain Virgil van Dijk leading the side with aplomb.

The Reds however have a major issue to solve, ahead of next season. Three of their most important footballers in the squad – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the club need to address it.

Of the three, the most important at face value is Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is the youngest and has the biggest future in the game. However, in terms of immense impact, there is no one could can rival what Virgil van Dijk brings to the table.

Understandably, as per ex-scout Mick Brown on Football Insider, Liverpool are desperate to get Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract. He says the main reason the Anfield side want to tie him down is because they will not get anyone better to replace. Here is what he had to say:

“If he leaves, Liverpool aren’t going to be able to get anybody who’s anywhere near as good as him.”

“They’ll bend over backwards to keep him at the club and they’ll be pushing to get this one over the line instead of losing him for free.“

Van Dijk currently earns around £220,000-per-week on his current deal at Liverpool. The 33-year-old will probably be handed a slight wage bump, reflective of his status as club captain but the length of his contract is likely to be short-term.

If Liverpool manage to sign the Oranje captain to a new deal, they’ll breathe a sigh of relief on getting the most important contract renewal over the line.

Next up, they will want to sort out the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah is the contract renewal that Liverpool are set to struggle with the most. Among the three, it might also be the one that ranks least on their priority. Let’s wait and see how it goes.