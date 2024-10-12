Club set to make huge offer to secure signing of Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool’s attack has been on fire under Arne Slot so far this season and much of the credit has to be given to two players – Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. The duo have put up great attacking numbers so far this season.

Despite being 32 now, Salah shows no signs of slowing down. On his day, he continues to be the very best in his position. However, in recent seasons, he has shown signs of slowing down as the season keeps going on.

News – Club plan move to sign £12.5m-£16.7m star willing to secure Liverpool exit – Report

With time, Salah has also adapted his game into a moments player. He is perfectly capable of being quiet throughout a game only to burst into life when the opportunity presents itself in a game. This also helps him conserve his energy through the 90 minutes.

Liverpool however face a huge conundrum with Mohamed Salah. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal. Should the two parties decide to part ways, the Reds will have a major headache to solve next season.

Now, as per Give me Sport, new MLS side, San Diego, are set to offer a bumper contract to the 32-year-old to convince him to sign for them.

It will be a statement of intent from the club to make such a marquee signing as they look to take the step into MLS.

Liverpool will need to make a plan to replace Mohamed Salah. Although they already have Federico Chiesa who signed for the team in the summer, the Reds will need to look at one more player who can potentially help cover for the loss of the Egyptian.

The next few months will give us a clearer picture on whether this is the last we are seeing Mohamed Salah in a Liverpool jersey.

If so, let’s hope there will be a glorious ending to a glorious chapter and let’s wait and see how it goes.