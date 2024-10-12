Report – Liverpool keen to strike deal to sign £84million player

Liverpool are a side that have a great scouting network and when they are interested in a player, more often than not, they are extremely talented.

The club has a track record of betting on youth and trusting them for the future.

One player who has caught their eye of Liverpool right now is talented Palmeiras center-back Vitor Reis. A number of elite clubs are considering a move for the highly-rated defender ahead of next season’s summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are keen to strike a deal to sign the talented player. Reis is said to have a £84million clause in his contract and it would be sensational news if any European club was to trigger that release clause.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are very interested in signing the talented young defender. The 18-year-old’s development has been incredible and Palmeiras have a great record of producing world-class talents in recent years.

It has been a while since Liverpool signed a new central defender. Despite the need to sign one for the past couple of seasons, the Reds have managed to do so without it especially thanks to the emergence of Jarell Quansah.

Although the future of Van Dijk is not certain, should he commit to his future at the club, Reis will get the opportunity to learn from the very best in the world. It would be an excellent learning arc for the young Brazilian.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to finalize a deal for Reis. Everything points to the Brazilian being a huge talent in football and the Reds would be pulling off a coup by signing him.

Only time will tell how this transfer saga pans out.