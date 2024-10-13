Liverpool blow with rivals closer to signing £50.2million prime target – Report

Liverpool were heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi in the summer but the player decided to stay with his boyhood club, Real Sociedad.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Reds are still interested in signing the Spanish midfielder but the latest reports indicate that they are not in the lead anymore.

According to TDF, Man City are now closer to signing Martin Zubimendi, who has been the prime Liverpool target to reinforce the No.6 position at Anfield.

The Sky Blues are without their first choice defensive midfielder, Rodri, for the remainder of the campaign and that is a massive blow since the La Roja star is one of the best midfielders in the world. Therefore, Guardiola is looking to replace him.

The news source have mentioned that Man City are currently ahead of Liverpool in the race to land Martin Zubimendi, who has a release clause of £50.2m (60 million euros) in his contract with the La Liga club.

Last year, the Merseysiders offloaded a top class No.6 in the form of Fabinho and and are yet to adequately replace the Brazilian.

On the other hand, Thiago Alcantara retired this summer after leaving Anfield on a Bosman and we have not even replaced him either.

Fortunately, Ryan Gravenberch has been brilliant in the deep lying midfield role and the Dutchman has shown that he can receive the ball under pressure and maneuver the ball through the center to create chances.

However, the Oranje star is not renowned for his tackling and is not a natural play breaker. Moreover, veteran Wataru Endo, who has hardly played and is linked with a move away from the club, is past his prime.

Therefore, Liverpool must splash the cash to sign a top No.6, should they beat Man City to land Zubimendi?