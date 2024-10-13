Liverpool lead to secure signing of £318,000 a year player – Report

Succession planning is an important facet of Liverpool’s most important policies in the transfer market.

We saw it back in the summer when the Reds made a significant effort to sign Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili as Alisson’s long-term replacement.

One other player for whom Liverpool need to determine a succession plan is Andy Robertson. The Scottish international is 30 and might have a bit of legs left in him for a few more years. However, the Reds need to start thinking about the future.

As per AS, Liverpool are leading with interest to sign Benfica left-back, Alvaro Carreras, as a potential transfer target in the coming months. It is interesting to note that the 21-year-old has a Manchester United past, having been with them in their academy.

Alvaro really made a name for himself since his transfer to Benfica. He initially joined them on loan from the Old Trafford before making his transfer permanent. Since then, the Spaniard has been developing at a rapid pace.

Capped by Spain at the U-21 level, should he secure a move to a top European club, it would only be a matter of time before he catches Luis de la Fuente’s eyes. He currently earns around £318,000 a year on his contract with Benfica.

Signing an ex-Manchester United player might not sit well with Liverpool fans but the fact that he didn’t play much for the first-team during his time at the club and is succeeding elsewhere means the Reds can exact perfect revenge by securing him.

Alvaro Carreras will be a great option to succeed Andy Robertson in the future at Liverpool. Bringing him now would help the player learn from the Scottish veteran.

It remains to be seen how his future pans out in the seasons to come.