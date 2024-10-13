Liverpool boost as Reds move to agree deal with £58million star – Report

Despite the impressive start to the season under Arne Slot, the Dutch manager has a major issue to contend with in the coming months.

The future of Liverpool superstars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold is not certain.

All three players see their contracts expire at the end of the season. None of the three so far look set to sign a new deal in the near future and Michael Edwards will be working overtime to ensure that they find a way to keep some if not all three of them at the club.

One major issue for Liverpool with the renewal of Trent Alexander-Arnold is the supposed interest from Real Madrid.

However, as per Give Me Sport, the Reds have been handed a boost as the Spanish giants are not actively moving to try and sign the 25-year-old Englishman.

The report also adds that Liverpool are moving and taking slow steps with Trent over a new deal. The 25-year-old is the club vice-captain and still has a huge future left in the game. It remains to be seen if the Anfield side can reach an agreement.

Of the three names whose contract expire in 2025, Salah is 32 and Van Dijk is 33. Losing either one of them might not be as much of a pinch to the club as losing Trent would be, as he is in his prime, and this is how Liverpool are likely to be thinking.

Should the £58million-rated star decide to stick around, it is only a matter of time before he takes over as captain from Virgil van Dijk. If the Three Lions star moved to Real Madrid, it is highly unlikely that he will be given a leadership role.

As appealing as Real Madrid might be, Trent is a Liverpool boy through and through and deserves to stay at the club of his life. Let’s hope the two parties can reach an agreement over a new contract.