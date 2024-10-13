O Jogo – Liverpool prepare move, have to agree £41.8million fee for signing

Liverpool under Arne Slot have had a near-perfect start to the season, losing just one game across both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Dutch coach has more or less used a favored set of personnel throughout his team with very few rotations.

For most games so far this season, the left-back role has been Andy Robertson’s, with Kostas Tsimikas providing able backup whenever needed. However, the Scottish international is 30 years old and might not have long left at the top of the game.

One player that Liverpool are linked with as a left-back for the future is Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. Spanish publication, AS, claimed previously that the Reds are interested in the 21-year-old Spaniard but said that the release clause was not disclosed.

Now, as per Portuguese outlet, O Jogo [image attached at the end], Liverpool have to agree to a £41.8m fee (50 million euros clause) to sign the talented Spaniard.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Reds are preparing a move for the future as they want alternative to Andy Robertson in the short-term and replacement in the long-term.

Alvaro has had a great start to the season with four clean sheets from seven starts in all competitions. As per the report, it was the 21-year-old’s performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League that convinced Liverpool of his credentials.

The only black spot in an otherwise perfect transfer target for the Anfield club is the past that the player has with Manchester United.

However, the Old Trafford side chose not to bet on him, like a number of recent transfer blunders, and the United faithful would be furious if Liverpool end up landing Carreras.

It remains to be seen how Alvaro’s career progresses from here. Liverpool’s interest in him is a vindication of the potential he possesses in the game and it’s on him to work towards realizing it, whether it is at Anfield or elsewhere.