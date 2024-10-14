Liverpool bidding to sign £50.2m Bundesliga star, club willing to agree sale – Report

In the summer, Liverpool allowed Joel Matip to leave on a Bosman and did not replace the Cameroonian center half. Moreover, they also sold Van den Berg to Brentford and did not even replace him.

Now, the biggest worry is the contract of Virgil van Dijk, who has arguably been our best player this season and can shockingly leave for free next year.

News – Report – Liverpool now preparing to bid to sign £83.7million player

The Reds must agree a new deal with the Dutchman but whether or not he stays, a top center half must be signed for the future.

A number of quality center backs are linked with Liverpool and the latest name in the lime light is that of Castello Lukeba, who has been in brilliant form for RB Leipzig in the current campaign.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool and Villa have entered the bidding with Real Madrid and Chelsea to sign the French international from the Bundesliga side.

The news outlet have mentioned that Arne Slow has shown great interest in luring the 21-year-od central defender and the Merseysiders look favorably on the arrival of the youngster to potentially replace Virgil van Dijk.

Lukeba’s current deal with the German side will expire in 2028 and as per the report, Leipzig would be willing to sell for a fee of around 60 million euros (£50.2m).

This season, the the former Lyon defender has started in five league games and helped his team, who are joint leaders of the Bundesliga at the moment with the best defensive record, keep four clean sheets.

Last year, Liverpool secured the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig, should they now bid £50.2m to lure Castello Lukeba?