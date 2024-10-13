Report – Liverpool now preparing to bid to sign £83.7million player

Liverpool have over the years always had an incredible eye for talent and have never been afraid to give youngsters an opportunity.

Even in recent seasons, the Reds have placed trust in a number of young players like Ryan Gravenberch who are repaying his faith.

One player that Liverpool have been linked with extensively in recent days is Palmeiras center-back, Vitor Reis.

He is widely regarded as one of the biggest defensive talents in the world and the 18-year-old seems to have a huge future in the game.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Liverpool and multiple other clubs are prepared to enter an extensive bidding war to try and sign the talented defender. With a release clause of around £83.7m, it comes as no surprise that he is that highly rated by Palmeiras.

Reis has made 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season. With time, he is bound to develop into one of the best center halves in Europe. Liverpool currently need a defender to replace Virgil van Dijk in the long run.

Now, we are not trying to suggest that Reis has the potential to become as accomplished as Van Dijk but we are also not suggesting that he cannot reach those heights. The 18-year-old, if he moves to Liverpool now, might get the opportunity to learn from the Dutchman.

Palmeiras have been home to some of the biggest talents in recent seasons. Endrick and Estaveo Willian are both from the club and have both secured transfers to top European clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

It all comes down to whether Liverpool manage to beat other competition to the signature of Vitor Reis. If they manage to do that, they have a very special talent on their hands and only time will tell how this transfer saga pans out.