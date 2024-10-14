Report – Liverpool told close to £85million will get signing done

Whether or not Liverpool agree a new deal with Mohamed Salah, sooner rather than later, a replacement must be signed for the Egyptian who will turn 33 next year.

The Reds did secure Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer but the Italian mainly featured in No.10 role last term and has hardly played this season.

News – Liverpool prepare move, have to agree £41.8million fee for signing

In the last window, Liverpool were interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and the Ghanaian playmaker is once again in the focus.

According to TDF, as Salah is linked with Anfield exit, Arne Slot’s side are considering making a move to lure the Hammers star to replace him.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool will have to splash a fee close to £85million (release clause) to sign Mohammed Kudus, whose current contract with the London club will expire in 2028.

The 24-year-old former Ajax playmaker is a versatile talent, who can be deployed on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder.

In the last campaign, the African superstar mainly featured in the right wing position for West Ham under David Moyes, started 27 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in 14 goals.

However, in the current season, so far, Kudus has only managed to find a the net once in the league i.e. in the last contest before the international break against Ipswich.

On the other hand, Salah has already netted 6 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for Arne Slot this term.

Replacing the former Roma man seems like a near impossible task. Do you think Mohammed Kudus is good enough to take his place at Liverpool?