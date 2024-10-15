Liverpool can agree just £16.7m fee to sign £42m star – Report

Liverpool have had a dream start to the Premier League and Champions League campaign.

The transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot has been as seamless as it possibly could have been and the Reds are on course for a significant season.

However, deep down, the club will also know that realistically, their toughest challenges are yet to happen and how they perform in the October schedule can go a long way in shaping up their season. In the transfer market, the club will also need to up their game going forward.

One position that the Reds have failed to reinforce for a couple of transfer windows now is the center-back role.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah has helped the club to a fair extent but otherwise, they need to reinforce the department.

One player that Liverpool have been linked with extensively in recent days is Loic Bade from Sevilla. Caught Offside earlier reported that the talented French defender has a release clause of around £42m in his current contract.

Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are willing to listen to offers of around just £16.7m (20 million euros) to sell the talented French defender. Should Liverpool land him at that price, it would be a huge coup for the club in the long run.

Virgil van Dijk’s future at the club is not certain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. If he does not renew, Liverpool will be pushed into a situation to sign a new top-class center-back along with Bade.

The ideal situation would be to bring in Bade when Van Dijk is still at the club and allow him to learn from the Dutch master.

Only time will tell if Liverpool make an offer for him and let’s wait and see how the transfer pans out.