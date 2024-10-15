From France – £83.5million+ star ‘already announced at Liverpool to replace Salah’

Liverpool are linked with a number of quality playmakers to replace Mohamed Salah and once again, Real Madrid star, Rodrygo is in the focus.

In the summer, Sport reported that the Reds moved in with a bid worth 120 million euros to lure the South American. However, the offer was turned down by the Los Blancos. Now, the situation has changed.

Today’s edition of Le Foot Magazine (press image provided below), have compiled the list of top 50 forwards in the continent and Manchester City star, Erling Braut Haaland, is the top ranked striker.

Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah, is placed in 12th position after he netted over 30 goals last term and Rodrygo is in 17th position.

The Egyptian attacker has been one of the best players in the world featuring for the Anfield club and only a world class star can take his place once he leaves. His current contract has just over 8 months remaining.

As far as Rodrygo is concerned, his deal at the Bernabeu is until 2028 and last term, he was a key member of the squad that won the La Liga and the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti.

The French source claim that with the arrival of Mbappe and Endrick, there was a real risk of seeing his playing time decrease and that is exactly what has happened.

In the current campaign, the 23-year-old has so far started 6 out of 9 league games and managed to play for full 90 minutes only on two occasions.

Moreover, in the last CL contest, Ancelotti did not even bring him on from the bench as the reigning champions lost to Lille.

Le Foot state that ‘already announced at Liverpool to replace Salah’, the £83.5million+ rated player was also disappointed after he was not named as a nominee for the Ballon d’Or prize like six Madrid team-mates, Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham, Kroos, Carvajal and Valverde.

So, Rodrygo needs a change of scenery to be considered as the superstar of the team and a move to Liverpool to replace Salah may well be the answer. What do you think?