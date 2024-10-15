Report – Liverpool expected to secure terms with £70,000 a week star

Liverpool are never a club that puts themselves in a position where they find one of their players in the last year of his contract and their future is not certain but the Reds have incredibly managed to find three superstars in this position this year.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold see their contracts expire in 2025. There seem to be no updates on the situation of what the future holds for the three players and Liverpool need to make a decision.

One player whose contract renewal they are closing on is Ibrahima Konate. The French defender’s contract expires in 2026 and he is viewed as a crucial part of Arne Slot’s squad. Thus, it’s understandable that the club wants to tie him down to a new deal.

Writing on Football Insider, ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson, reports that Liverpool expect to agree a new deal with Ibrahima Konate. However, has questioned why there are updates on the Frenchman but not on the other three Liverpool superstars. Here is what he had to say:

“You wonder why you’re not hearing that talks are underway when we are hearing about the other players like they are with Konate.”

“The other three (Trent, VVD, Salah), you wonder whether those conversations are even taking place. You’d expect that they have, but maybe they haven’t gone quite as well as Konate’s.”

Liverpool fans, look away. Robinson might be spitting hard truth here. When there is positive conversations going on, more often than not, news starts spreading in the media but such positive updates haven’t happened for the Reds trident.

Ibrahima Konate currently earns around £70,000 a week at Liverpool and should be given a deserved wage bump.

After seasons of struggling with fitness, the Frenchman has taken a step forward in the right direction in terms of staying fit and performing brilliantly on the field.

The talented center half is ready to take the mantle from Van Dijk and emerge as the leader of the backline when the time comes. It could be as soon as the end of this season.