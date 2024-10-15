Liverpool prepare huge offer to sign £33m-£42m player – Report

When Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of last season, it was thought that Liverpool would go through a transition period under new manager, Arne Slot, this term.

So, at the beginning of this campaign, their primary objective might have been to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League again.

However, the Reds have enjoyed a stellar start and are currently at the top of the Premier League table.

Hence, they are now dreaming of winning the league title this term by trumping Manchester City and Arsenal in this race.

After not making many new additions this summer, the Merseysiders are now planning to sign new faces in January to hand Slot the necessary tools to help him continue pushing for the title charge in the second half of this season.

Spanish outlet, Fichajes, states that Liverpool are aiming to strengthen the attack and are willing to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star, Omar Marmoush, as soon as possible.

Slot’s side have been closely monitoring the Egyptian’s performances and are preparing to table a huge £50m[€60m] first offer to lure the forward to Anfield.

However, the bid talked about in the Spanish media is way too high than Marmoush’s valuation. We covered a story via German outlet, Bild, earlier this month stating that Frankfurt would accept a fee of around £33m-£42m for their star man.

Marmoush is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the CF and LW positions. He has started this season brilliantly, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in nine appearances in all competitions for the German side.

The 25-year-old even scored twice and notched up an assist against Bayern Munich before of the international break in the Bundesliga that helped his side hold the Bavarian club to a 3-3 draw.

