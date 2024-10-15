£66.8million star tempted to secure Liverpool exit to work under manager – Report

Jurgen Klopp worked with numerous world-class players at Liverpool before leaving at the end of last season.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are notable names and along with them, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s names must also be mentioned given the impact they made at Anfield before leaving.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s integration into the first-team squad from the Reds’ youth system must be one of Klopp’s proudest moments along with many others during his nine-year tenure at the club.

The 26-year-old is now deemed one of the best RBs in the world but he was criticised heavily over the years for his lack of defensive nous, still, Klopp stuck by him and helped him to reach his full potential.

Now, Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his current contract and Liverpool are currently at risk of losing one of their greatest gems that came through their youth system for free.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are pushing to tie the defender down to a fresh long-term contract but the two parties aren’t anywhere close to finding an agreement.

Real Madrid are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign him as a free agent. If Alexander-Arnold doesn’t renew his deal with his boyhood club before January then Los Blancos will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with him in the winter window.

Why Trent is tempted to sign for Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is the driving force to lure Alexander-Arnold to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as he is a big fan of him and have observed him since he was the boss at Everton. Moreover, Los Blancos president, Florentino Pérez, is also keen on acquiring his service.

The Liverpool star is tempted by the prospect of playing alongside top-class players like Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe under Ancelotti.

Moreover, the presence of Jude Bellingham in Madrid is also influencing Trent’s decision-making as the pair has a close friendship.

Liverpool valued Alexander-Arnold at around £66.8m this summer so if he eventually leaves the club as a free agent at the end of this season then that would be a huge blow and it will create a huge void in their squad.

The Reds must do everything in their power to agree a new deal with their vice-captain. Will they be able to secure a fresh contract? Time will tell.