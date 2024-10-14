“Agreement” expected as £12.5m a year star is prepared to agree Liverpool terms – Expert

The Netherlands are in action against Germany in the UEFA Nations League at the moment, but the Oranje are without Liverpool skipper, Virgil van Dijk, as he was sent off against Hungary a few days back.

Arne Slot will have his superstar well rested for the next weekend’s Premier League contest against Chelsea at Anfield.

As far as the future of Van Dijk is concerned, with just 8 months left on his contract with Liverpool, there is some good news with multiple sources indicating that the Dutch international is prepared to agree fresh terms with the Reds.

Last week, reports indicated that the former Southampton man, who earns around £12.5m a year, has told people close to him that he wants to put pen to paper to stay at Merseyside.

Moreover, it has also been suggested that Van Dijk is expected to agree a new deal that will make him earn £16m a year with Liverpool.

Now, former United scout, Mick Brown, who is an expert on Football Insider, has revealed that Virgil wants to stay at Anfield and the agreement between the player and the club is expected to be reached. He told FI:

“I’ve heard he wants to stay and he’s happy there under Slot. They’ll sit down and speak to the club and I expect they’ll reach an agreement. I’ve been told that’s what’s happening with Van Dijk. I’d be surprised if he left.”

Even at 33, Van Dijk is arguably the best defender in the world and he has not put a foot wrong in the current campaign for the Reds.

One of the best CBs in the history, Paolo Maldini, retired at the age of 41. In all fairness, the Liverpool captain has years of top level football left in him and a new deal must be secured at the earliest.