JN – Liverpool not scared to offer £42million to secure signing

Liverpool are in search of a new left back who can serve the club in the long run and the name of Alvaro Carreras is heavily linked.

Last night, we covered a story via O Jogo stating the Reds are preparing a move to lure the Spaniard and must meet the clause of €50m (£42million) to secure his signature.

News – Report – Liverpool told close to £85million will get signing done

Another Portuguese source in the form of Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below) have also covered the story on the 21-year-old fullback and indicate that Liverpool are not scared to offer £42million to hire his services.

JN claim Carreras, who permanently moved to Benfica from Man Utd for €6m, is wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and even the Old Trafford outfit.

United may have the edge as they included a buy back agreement in the deal and as per the latest update provided by Record (via The Faithful) today, the clause is worth €20m.

However, Erik ten Hag’s team are struggling in the Premier League and the Europa League, whereas Carreras has been flying high in the Champions League and the Liga Nos. He did not get fair chance at United, which is exactly the reason he had to leave. So, he may not want a return.

For all others, the clause is £42million and JN state that the value ‘does not scare’ the English (Liverpool) and the Spanish clubs (Madrid and Barca).

At Anfield, Andy Robertson has been the first choice left back for the past seven years and he has been world class.

However, the Scotland captain will turn 31 next year and Arne Slot needs to look at the future. In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £42million to sign Alvaro Carreras?