Done – Liverpool reach agreement with “really offensive” player

Liverpool are a club that take their youth development very seriously and in recent seasons, many of their academy players have gone on to get gigs with the first team.

Even otherwise, the Reds have made it a habit to buy youngsters from elsewhere and give them a chance.

One player that the Reds brought in back in 2023 from Leicester City was Trey Nyoni. He began his journey with the Merseyside club at the U-18 level before progressing to the U-21 level. His senior debut soon followed, in the FA Cup, against Southampton.

Nyoni featured in Arne Slot’s pre-season tour to the USA and even scored against Sevilla. He has captained Liverpool’s U-19 in the UEFA Youth League meeting against AC Milan and is now a regular fixture for the U-21s.

Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional agreement with Liverpool as he looks to continue his development. The youngster turned 17 in June and has now put pen to paper on a new deal.

Trey Nyoni deserved Liverpool contract

Dominik Szoboszlai likes the teenager a lot and believes he is a “really offensive player”, on the other hand, manager, Arne Slot has also praised his quality. So, it comes as no surprise to see the Reds seal the contract.

He is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also comfortable playing as a central midfielder and also as a left winger. His versatility should help him get fast-tracked into the first-team picture and Slot will surely be keeping an eye.

What Nyoni needs at the moment is a calm head over his shoulders. Having just signed his first professional contract, it is easy for the 17-year-old to get carried away and the youngster needs to stay on the ground.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Nyoni. With time, he should get a chance under Arne Slot in the first-team but he will have to be patient. Let’s wait and see how it pans out.