Report – Intent Liverpool willing to finally sign £201,000-per-week playmaker

Liverpool have a major conundrum to solve ahead of the end of the season. The Reds have three superstars – Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold with their contracts expiring ahead of the end of the season.

Of the three, the least likely renewal is set to be that of Salah. The 32-year-old winger has started this season in fine form and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The Egyptian however could leave at the end of the current campaign.

As per Defensa Central, Salah has had a lot of interest from Saudi sides in recent history and now that he is set to be a free agent, there is a good chance that the clubs accelerate their pursuit of a player who can redefine their landscape in the game.

The report mentions that Liverpool are very interested in signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo as a potential replacement for the Egyptian winger but looks set to struggle to convince him to leave Los Blancos in the near future.

Rodrygo, who currently earns around £201k-per-week would be a great addition to the squad. However, the player is keen on focusing on succeeding at Real Madrid and is willing to fight it out despite the heavy competition.

Liverpool have been keen on landing the Brazilian forward for quite some time now. Ever since the time of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have wanted to bring him to the club and the intention has only persisted under Arne Slot.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to convince Rodrygo with their project and change his mind to swap Madrid for Merseyside.

It is unlikely to be an easy task and only time will how this particular situation pans out.