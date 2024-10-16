Liverpool now expected to advance to sign £54.4million in form star – Report

Arne Slot hasn’t changed many things at Liverpool after being appointed as the new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Dutch boss has made some tweaks to the tactics that the German used at Anfield. One of those is that the Reds are now using a 4-2-3-1 involving No.10.

News – Done – Liverpool reach agreement with “really offensive” player

Slot has been deploying Dominik Szoboszlai in the CAM role and Curtis Jones is another option the Dutch boss has at his disposal to use in this position. It seems he wants to add more depth in this area.

Caught Offside reports that Liverpool have registered their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk ace, Georgiy Sudakov, and they have been scouting his performances closely for some time.

The Reds’ scouts were present to watch him in recent matches against LNZ Cherkasy and Veres Rivne. Sudakov scored four goals and registered an assist versus Cherkasy – where Shakhtar won the game 5-1.

So, having been impressed by the 22-year-old’s displays, CO claim Liverpool are now expected to advance to sign the midfielder. We covered a report from Spain earlier this month stating that Sudakov is valued at around £29m[€35m].

However, hiring him won’t be cheap as Caught Offside claim that the Ukrainian giants want a fee of around £54.4m[€65m].

The report adds that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also considering purchasing the Ukrainian so Liverpool will face fierce competition to get any potential deal done for him.

Sudakov is a No.10 by traits and has enjoyed a promising start to this season, making nine goal contributions in eight league appearances.

He has now established himself as a regular starter for Ukraine and he set up the winning goal for his country against Georgia in the Nations League during the international break.