Decision made – Liverpool are ready to secure £25million player exit

Liverpool struggled with their goalkeeping department during the early stages of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Alisson Becker’s arrival from AS Roma back in 2018 addressed that issue. The Brazilian has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has enjoyed great success at Anfield over the years, winning every possible tournament.

Adrian was signed to deputise the South American but he never looked comfortable whenever he was given the opportunity to start amid Alisson’s absence.

So, Klopp decided to promote Caoimhin Kelleher to the first team from the Reds’ youth system and he has been a top-class cover for the former Serie A shot stopper.

Alisson is currently injured and won’t be available for selection against Chelsea this weekend, so Kelleher is likely to be called upon to start between the sticks.

However, it appears the Merseysiders don’t believe the 25-year-old has the necessary qualities to become the first-choice option following the eventual departure of Alisson.

Therefore, they have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia as the potential long-term replacement for the Brazilian and he will join the club next summer.

In such a scenario, Football Insider report that Liverpool have made the decision and are ready to sell Kelleher next year with the player open to leaving to become a first-choice option for another side.

The Irishman was valued at around £25m this summer but his valuation is likely to drop at the end of this season as his current contract with the Reds will expire in 2026.

Kelleher is good enough to play for any top club in Europe and if he is not going to get the first-choice role at Liverpool, it would be the right decision for him to leave.