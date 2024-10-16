Report – Liverpool’s £40million+ offer would be accepted for attacker signing

Liverpool currently have a strong attacking department as they already have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. Moreover, they added Federico Chiesa from Juventus late in the summer window.

However, with Salah in final year of his current contract, the Reds will have to sign a new forward next year if he eventually leaves the club.

Now, Football Insider report that Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund starlet, Jamie Gittens, and have been monitoring his current situation at the German giants.

BVB are open to selling the 20-year-old for the right price and want a fee of more than £40m. So, Liverpool can purchase him if they make an offer of around that figure next year.

Dortmund don’t want to let Gittens leave the club in January but are prepared to cash-in on him at the end of this season.

The report says Chelsea and Tottenham are also in this race to provide stiff competition for the Merseysiders over this deal.

The forward has been in a red hot form this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in five starts in all competitions. He has made three goal contributions in as many starts in the Bundesliga.

Moreover, in the opening Champions League game against Club Brugge, Gittens scored twice in only 22 minutes after coming on in the second half. Overall, he has made three goal contributions in only one start in Europe’s elite club competition thus far this term.

However, the youngster is a left-winger so he won’t be the right replacement for our main right winger, Salah. Having already got Diaz, Gakpo and Chiesa, the Reds don’t need to invest more to strengthen the LW position at the moment.

