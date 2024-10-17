“Salary” almost done – Liverpool are set to complete agreement – Journalist

Liverpool completed the contract extension of Jarell Quansah not so long ago and as per reports, they are now set to sign a new deal with another important defender.

The Anfield faithful remain worried about the futures of Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold but for now, the duo are not close to signing fresh contracts.

News – Decision made – Liverpool are ready to secure £25million player exit

However, French center half, Ibrahima Konate is close to signing a new deal with Liverpool, much to the delight of the supporters.

As per renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are close to reaching a complete agreement with the former RB Leizpig center half, who has been brilliant in the current campaign alongside Van Dijk. The Italian journalist told on his Youtube channel:

“Liverpool are making very good progress in negotiations with Ibrahima Konate. The expectation at Liverpool is that Konate will be the next one to reach a new contract agreement.”

“The salary is almost agreed, some small things to clarify with the player and his agents.”

The Merseysiders have only let in two goals in the Premier League so far in the current campaign, and the Les Bleus center half has been rock solid.

Van Dijk is now past his prime and even if the Dutch international ends up signing a new contract with Liverpool, sooner rather than later, someone has to take his place as the leader of the backline, and Konate has the quality and the experience to be that man.

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his game and only takes home around £70,000 a week. Surely, Konate deserves a pay rise at Liverpool. What do you think?