Liverpool now offer £325,000 a week+ terms after convincing player to sign deal – Report

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to face disappointment as reports indicate that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been convinced to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

The England international, who has won three Man of the Match awards in the last four games for his country, is one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world and the Reds are confident of holding on to him.

According to an exclusive story covered by TBR, despite huge interest in the 26-year-old star, Liverpool know Trent will eventually end up signing a new deal and they have tabled a mammoth offer.

The news source have mentioned that the Three Lions defender wanted a few months of life under Arne Slot before making his decision and it seems the Dutch boss has managed to convince him to extend his stay.

TBR state Liverpool have submitted the largest offer ever tabled to a homegrown player that will make Trent the highest paid English star in the Premier League.

At the moment, former Anfield attacker, Raheem Sterling, who is currently playing on loan for Arsenal from Chelsea, is the highest earning English player in the PL and takes home £325,000 a week.

Hence, Liverpool have offered a deal of more than £325,000 a week to ensure that Trent, the club vice-captain, extends his stay.

With his deal expiring next summer, Alexander-Arnold will be able to discuss and sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

However, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful, the report adds that the Merseysiders are assured the fullback will put pen to paper in the month of December to end any speculation before the winter transfer window.