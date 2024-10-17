Report – £40,000 a week star would prefer to sign for Liverpool 

Liverpool under Arne Slot have made a near-perfect start to the season but the Dutch coach will know that in the coming days post the international break, his real test is set to start with a tough run of fixtures on the horizon.

Despite their impressive on-pitch performances, Liverpool will know deep down that they had an underwhelming transfer window and will want to make amends in the coming months.

News – “Salary” almost done – Liverpool are set to complete agreement – Journalist

The Reds are bound to have a big window either in the winter or next summer.

A number of Liverpool players currently don’t have their futures sorted at the club. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold see their contracts expire at the end of the season and are yet to reach contract renewal agreements with the club.

One player that Liverpool are linked with quite extensively in recent times is Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush. Sport Bild have now explained two reasons why the 25-year-old would prefer to sign for the Merseyside club.

Valued at around £33m – £42m, one main reason that Marmoush would consider signing for Liverpool is his role model – Mohamed Salah. Being Egyptian, it is understandable and should the 25-year-old move to Anfield in January, he will get the chance to learn from his international hero for at least six months if not more.

The other reason is Marmoush’s desire to play for a top Premier League club. He has already turned down Nottingham Forest and Fulham back in the summer and West Ham now, with all due respect, are not as appealing as Liverpool.

As per Sport Bild, Omar Marmoush currently earns around £40,000 a week on his deal with the Bundesliga club and should he move to Liverpool, the Reds would provide him with a wage bump in all likelihood.

With nine goals and six assists from nine appearances so far this season, the Egyptian is in the form of his life and let’s wait and see if this earns him a transfer to Merseyside in the near future.