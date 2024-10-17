“Entirely possible” – Liverpool will return to finally sign £50.2million star – Journalist

After appointing a new manager, it is a very common sight that clubs hand the new boss several new signings.

Liverpool didn’t do that in the summer upon appointing Arne Slot as the new manager with Federico Chiesa being their only acquisition.

However, despite that, the Reds have started the 2024-25 campaign brilliantly and that shows how strong of a squad Jurgen Klopp assembled before leaving the club.

It was an open secret that Slot wanted to hire a new midfielder in the summer and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was his primary target. The player eventually opted to remain at his boyhood club.

Now, journalist, David Lynch, claims it is ‘entirely possible’ that Liverpool will look to sign a midfielder in January with a return for Zubimendi or may attempt to go for other options.

The Merseysiders haven’t ruled out the possibility of finally luring Zubimendi as the relationship between the two parties hasn’t broken down despite a failed move this summer. Lynch said:

“Liverpool sources are refusing to rule out going back in for the Spain international, and no sense is given that bridges between player and club have been completely burned.”

The journalist further adds that Zubimendi is yet to sign a fresh term at La Real and following a disappointing start to this season, the player and the Spanish club might feel it would be the right decision to part ways.

Zubimendi has a £50.2m[€60m] release clause in his current contract and Liverpool were said to be ready to acquire his service by triggering the clause during the off-season.

Wataru Endo has found himself completely out of favour at Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up and has now established himself as the first-choice No.6 in Slot’s starting Xl.

So, it would be the right decision to offload Endo from the wage bill and purchase a proper replacement for him. Zubimendi is one of the most promising midfielders in the La Liga and has also established himself as a key player for Spain.