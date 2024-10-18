Club initiate move to sign £54million player from Liverpool – Report

When Liverpool splashed the club record fee to sign Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica back in 2022, the Reds might have thought they were signing a prolific young striker – who would reach the top.

They can’t be criticized for it as he was coming off the back of a stellar 2021/22 season with the Eagles, scoring 34 goals and registering four assists from 41 appearances in all competitions.

The Uruguayan even attracted a lot of attention from several other big clubs at that time, but the Merseysiders eventually won the race.

However, upon moving to Anfield, the striker hasn’t been at his best in recent campaigns as he has scored only 34 goals in 103 matches for Liverpool.

Despite his underwhelming numbers at Liverpool, Spanish outlet, TDF, states that Barcelona have started to move to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski – who is set to turn 37 next year.

The Blaugrana’s primary target to strengthen the attack is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland but purchasing him would be extremely difficult, so Nunez is the alternative target with the striker likely to cost around £54m[€65m].

The South American is still young and can reach his full potential in future. If Liverpool can manage to find an upgrade then it wouldn’t be a bad decision to cash-in on the South American. What do you think?

The 25-year-old has been finding it difficult to get regular game-time under Arne Slot this season, making only one start in the Premier League thus far.

The 25-year-old has been finding it difficult to get regular game-time under Arne Slot this season, making only one start in the Premier League thus far.

Therefore, if the situation remains the same throughout the campaign, then offloading him from the wage bill would be the right decision.