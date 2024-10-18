Report – Liverpool want to sign £60million+ star but unsure about one thing

Liverpool only made one signing in the summer but it is likely that they will add a few new faces next year to freshen up the squad.

It is necessary to continue strengthening the squad to remain at the top and challenge on all fronts consistently.

News – Liverpool consider moving in to sign £74.9million creative star – Report

Midfield is an area that the Reds attempted to reinforce this summer but they eventually failed to do that. Now, it has been reported that the Merseysiders would look to hire a new midfielder next year.

Moreover, it seems Arne Slot is also aiming at bolstering the attack. Football Insider states that Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, – who has a £68m release clause in his current contract and the clause will become active next summer.

Speaking on the FI, transfer insider, Mick Brown, claims that Liverpool aren’t convinced about the Englishman’s price tag as the player will enter the final two years of his current contract at the end of this season.

Moreover, he has struggled to showcase his best this term, scoring a solitary goal in seven Premier League appearances and as a result, Crystal Palace are languishing in the relegation zone. So, Liverpool are unsure about hiring Eze by triggering his release clause.

The report says apart from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him and they are also unconvinced about his price tag.

After promising performances last term, Eze was selected to play for his nation at the European Championships. However, following his recent poor form, he was left out by Lee Carsley from the England squad in the October international break.

The 26-year-old is comfortable playing in the central attacking midfield position and the left-wing role. Should Liverpool sign him?