Report – Liverpool are aware player will refuse to sign new deal

Liverpool might have enjoyed a near-perfect start to life under Arne Slot but will know deep down that they have a massive problem on their horizon.

The contract renewals of three players are of paramount importance for the club.

News – Club initiate move to sign £54million player from Liverpool – Report

Making it very clear, should the Reds fail to renew the contracts of all three of their superstars – Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk and let them walk for free at the end of the season, they are in for a load of trouble.

Of the three, the renewal which is of most importance for them is Trent Alexander-Arnold, considering his age and what he brings to the table. He is also the club vice-captain and is in-line to take over from Virgil van Dijk when the time comes.

Just yesterday, we covered a story that Liverpool are confident Trent will sign a new contract at the club. However, reports in Spain suggest otherwise.

As per MARCA [image attached at the end], the Reds are aware that the 25-year-old Englishman will refuse to sign a new deal with the club.

Real Madrid in Spain are a club who are heavily interested in signing the defender on a free transfer next summer. Understandably, MARCA are taking the side that supports Los Blancos and whatever they say must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Despite MARCA’s best attempts to send Liverpool fans into overdrive, the truth is that the situation still seems very much open. The next few months will give the club and the fans a clearer picture of whether the vice-captain looks likely to extend his contract.

Let’s wait and see if the Reds and the player’s entourage can reach an agreement over a new contract. It would be a massive coup for the club but with Real Madrid lurking, it can never be easy. Do you think Trent will refuse to sign a new deal with Liverpool?