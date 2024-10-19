Journalist – £40m-£50m star would ready to agree Liverpool move

Liverpool were in turmoil a few years ago as they didn’t become the English champions for almost three decades and weren’t the European champions for over a decade.

However, things changed following the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as the manager. He guided the Reds to win all the big silverware during his nine-year spell at the club.

News – Report – Liverpool want to sign £60million+ star but unsure about one thing

Now, the Merseysiders have once again established themselves as one of the strongest teams in Europe. Following Klopp’s departure, Arne Slot has started showing signs that things wouldn’t go downhill under him. So, Liverpool have now become an exciting destination and top talents are willing to join them.

On Caught Offside, German football expert, Christian Falk, states that Borussia Dortmund star, Jamie Gittens, dreams of joining a club like Liverpool.

He would be ready to move to Anfield if they make a move. The Reds are interested in him after being impressed by his eye-catching displays this season. The journalist says that Gittens would also be open to joining Manchester City but purchasing him won’t be cheap. He said:

“Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

BVB are open to cashing-in on the 20-year-old if they receive an offer of around 100 million euros from his potential suitors such as Liverpool in January. However, Falk raises the question of whether the player is indeed valued that much, considering he hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level consistently yet.

A few days ago, Football Insider reported that Gittens could be available for a fee of around £40m-£50m next summer.

The youngster has only started three games thus far in the Bundesliga this season, making four goal contributions. Last night, he came off the bench to set up the winner for Dortmund against St. Pauli.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Jamie Gittens?