Report – Liverpool offer expected to arrive to sign £20.8million player

Liverpool already have a strong attacking department and they have been in excellent form thus far this term, scoring 23 goals from 10 games in all competitions.

As a result, the Reds have enjoyed a promising start under new manager, Arne Slot, and are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points from seven games.

News – Report – Liverpool are aware player will refuse to sign new deal

Moreover, they have won both matches in the Champions League and defeated West Ham United in the EFL Cup third-round fixture. Slot’s side have only lost one game this campaign, against Nottingham Forest in the league.

It appears Liverpool are planning to add more depth to the attack. Inter Live states that the Merseysiders dream of signing Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and are expected to make a formal proposal soon.

In the summer, it was reported that the Rossoblu valued the 23-year-old at around £20.8m[€25m]. Considering he still has more than two and a half years left on his current contract, they are likely to demand a similar fee for him in 2025.

Is Dan Ndoye good enough for Liverpool?

Ndoye generally plays in the left-wing position and can also be deployed on the opposite side. However, the forward isn’t the most prolific player as he only made two goal contributions in the Serie A last term and hasn’t managed to find the back of the net this season yet.

For his nation, Switzerland, the youngster has scored only one goal in 18 caps and that strike came against Germany in their final group game of the European Championships.

So, the numbers of Dan Ndoye don’t justify that he has reached the level to play for a big club like Liverpool and help them achieve their lofty ambitions.

Moreover, the Reds already have enough firepower in the LW position, hence they don’t need really to sign him. What do you think?