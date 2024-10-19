“Agreement will be struck” – Source reveals all parties convinced Liverpool deal will be sealed

Liverpool are currently at risk of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold for free as his existing contract will expire at the end of this season.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

News – Journalist – £40m-£50m star would ready to agree Liverpool move

We recently covered a report via Spain stating that the 26-year-old will refuse to sign fresh terms with the Reds and is expected to take a new challenge in his career.

However, DaveOCKOP now reveals that the Spanish report is wide off the mark as Alexander-Arnold’s priority is to stay at Anfield and he is ready to give his boyhood club as much time as possible to come with a decent offer.

The Merseysiders are already in talks with the defender over a new deal and all parties are confident that a deal will be agreed upon. Arne Slot’s side are hopeful that they will be able to tie their star man down to a multi-year deal and fend off Real Madrid’s interest. The report claimed:

“There are ongoing talks about a new contract with both sides confident an agreement will be struck.”

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in his position at the moment and losing a star of his qualities at this stage of his career for free would be a devastating blow for Liverpool. So, his renewal must be a priority at Anfield.

Meanwhile, apart from the Englishman, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have also entered the final few months of their respective contracts.

Liverpool need to act quickly to keep hold of all three of their key stars. If the situation does not change, then the trio will be able to agree on pre-contract deals with foreign clubs in January.