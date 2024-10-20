Four changes – Strongest Liverpool 4-2-3-1 lineup to face Chelsea

Liverpool will collide against Chelsea at Anfield tonight and have the chance to go four points clear of last year’s runners-up, Arsenal, who were defeated by Bournemouth yesterday.

After the international break, the Reds do not have any major injury scare but they will be without first choice goalie, Alisson Becker, who torn his hamstring in the last league game vs Crystal Palace.

Slot could make four changes to the squad that started at Selhurst Park. To replace the Brazilian international, Kelleher will return in the goal for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

In front of the Irish shot stopper, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate should feature in the central defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold would retain his right back position in the starting lineup.

At the other end, Andy Robertson will likely replace Kostas Tsimikas, who was brilliant against the Eagles, to feature in the left back position versus the Blues.

In the center of the park, during the international break, World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, missed the first game for Argentina but featured in the second one and should be fit to start with Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai won the Man of the Match award in the Nations League contest against Bosnia as he netted a brace to help Hungary earn all three points. However, he is yet to find the net in the Premier League for Arne Slot.

The former RB Leipzig man would want to get on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Chelsea and could replace Jones in the No.10 role.

Diaz could replace Gakpo to feature on the left flank, and Salah will likely retain his right wing starting position. Both Jota and Nunez failed to find the net for their respective nations. The Portuguese scored the winner vs Palace and may start again today.

Strongest possible Liverpool starting lineup to face Chelsea: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota.