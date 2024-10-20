Report – Liverpool offer £41.6million plus Trent for January signing

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been up in the air for some time and the situation is getting worrying as we close in on January, when the player will be able to discuss terms with the foreign clubs.

Real Madrid are the main contenders to lure the England international on a Bosman but after the injury to veteran, Dani Carvajal, they are looking to reinforce the position in the winter window.

News – Four changes – Strongest Liverpool 4-2-3-1 lineup to face Chelsea

According to TDF, keeping in view the right back will be out of contract in June next year, the Los Blancos are prepared to pay a fee of 20 million euros to secure his signing from the Reds.

However, the Anfield club have no plans of letting their star player leave in the middle of the campaign and would only do so if the Bernabeu outfit allow one of their prized assets to leave in an exchange deal.

The media outlet have mentioned that to clash with Madrid, Liverpool have offered a fee worth £41.6million (50 million euros) plus Trent to hire the services of Aurelien Tchouameni from the reigning European Champions.

The French international was wanted by the Merseysiders back in 2022 but Madrid were able to steal his signing from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco. Now, he has established himself as the first choice starter under Carlo Ancelotti.

TDF claim that no matter what happens, Madrid will not allow Tchouameni, who has started 9 league games in the current game, to leave for Liverpool in order to sign Trent.

It will be fair to stay that the Reds may have come up with such a ridiculous offer to reiterate to the Spaniards that Alexander-Arnold is irreplaceable at the club and they are confident of securing his renewal.

Let’s hope Liverpool can reach an agreement with Trent at the earliest to end the speculations once and for all.