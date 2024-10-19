Liverpool have edge over two rivals to sign £109m-£125m star – Journalist

Arne Slot’s approach of using a specialist No.10 has now put Liverpool in the need to act and add depth to the position.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the Dutch boss’ primary option to deploy in the CAM role but his attacking output hasn’t been prolific enough, assisting only once in seven Premier League appearances. Other than him, the Reds have Curtis Jones but he has struggled with injury problems in recent times.

News – Report – Liverpool offer expected to arrive to sign £20.8million player

Now, transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, reports that Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen ace, Florian Wirtz, to strengthen the midfield department.

The journalist says Xabi Alonso’s side don’t want to sell the youngster to Bayern Munich and prefer offloading him abroad. Moreover, Real Madrid are also eyeing a swoop for him but it looks unlikely that he will go there next summer.

Having already got an undisputed starter in Jude Bellingham for the No.10 role, Real Madrid don’t really need to spend £100m to sign Wirtz next year.

Hence, Liverpool do have an edge over Madrid and Bayern to sign Florian Wirtz, but they face tough competition from the Premier League.

Plettenberg says that apart from Liverpool, English sides like Arsenal and Manchester United are also in this race with Manchester City showing the most concrete interest in acquiring his service.

Last month, it was reported in Germany that Liverpool are preparing to sign the midfielder – who is valued at around £109m-£125m.

Wirtz is deemed one of the most talented young players in the Bundesliga and has already established himself as a key starter in the Germany squad under Julian Nagelsmann.

If Liverpool can manage to hire him then that would be a statement acquisition. Have your say – Should the Reds spend £100m+ for Wirtz?